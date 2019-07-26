Close

9 prominent Kenyan figures who have died of cancer

In Summary

Two weeks ago, Okoth made his first official appearance to the public after being away in France for five months seeking treatment for colorectal cancer

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
26 July 2019 - 18:48
Kibra MP Ken Okoth.
Image: FILE

Kibra MP Ken Okoth  succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday.

His brother, Imran, said the legislator was rushed to Nairobi Hospital's at 5pm on Thursday and moved to ICU on Friday after multiple organ failure.

Okoth succumbed at 8am

Two weeks ago, Okoth made his first official appearance to the public after being away in France for five months seeking treatment for colorectal cancer.

Cancer has robbed the country of several public figures in the last two years. They include:

1. Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, 61

In October 2017, Collymore went to the UK to receive treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties.

He died on July 1.

2. Former NTV presenter Janet Kanini, 38

 She succumbed to lung cancer in March 2017 after a two-year battle.

3. Former Nyeri County Governor Nderitu Gachagua, 64

He succumbed to pancreatic cancer in February 2017.

This was after a two-year battle with cancer. He received treatment at a London hospital.

4. Former Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, 60

He passed away in December 2017 after a 10-year battle with colon cancer.

5. Former Migori Senator Ben Oluoch, 55

He died in June 2018 after a protracted battle with throat cancer.

6. Former Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization chairperson Jane Kiano, 74

She succumbed to lung cancer in October 2018 at the Nairobi Hospital.

8. Harvard professor Calestous Juma, 64

The US-based Kenyan scholar died in December 2017 after a two-year battle with cancer.

He died while undergoing treatment in Boston.

9. Former Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim, 49

She passed away in April 2018 after succumbing to acute colon cancer.

She died while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.



