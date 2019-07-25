Wildlife 'Water man' receives State Commendation year later

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala handed over the Head of State Commendation award to Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua, alias ‘water man’.

Patrick was among the individuals who were honored by the president during last year's Jamhuri day celebration but received the award on Wednesday 23.

His efforts of supplying drinking water to wild animals at the Tsavo National Park in 2017 drought handed him recognition from the President.

Patrick volunteered to supply gallons of fresh water to the wild animals which after he noticed that they only depended on human efforts by then.

He was born in a rural village in Taita county, an area dominated by wildlife parks, sanctuaries and ranches populated by a wide variety of animals.

When growing up, he had many encounters with animals such as elephants, lions, buffalo, and antelope while travelling to school or tending his father’s cattle, and he began to develop a deep respect and passion for animals.

After high school, Patrick went on to complete training in animal healthcare and later worked with a conservation organization as a community officer.

Eventually, Patrick realized that every individual has the capacity to help wildlife, and, building off his experience and passion, he began the Water for Elephants project. After three years of working on water, he registered the Mwalua Wildlife Trust.