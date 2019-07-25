Close

HEAD OF STATE COMMENDATION

Wildlife 'Water man' receives State Commendation year later

Patrick was among the individuals who were honored by the president during last year's Jamhuri day celebration

• His efforts of supplying drinking water to wild animals at the Tsavo National Park in 2017 drought handed him recognition from the President.

• He was honored by President Kenyatta last year.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
25 July 2019 - 09:45
Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua receiving the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Award to from Tourism CS Najib Balala for his invaluable service of supplying drinking water to wild animals at the Tsavo National Park.
Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala handed over the Head of State Commendation award to Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua, alias ‘water man’.

Patrick was among the individuals who were honored by the president during last year's Jamhuri day celebration but received the award on Wednesday 23.

His efforts of supplying drinking water to wild animals at the Tsavo National Park in 2017 drought handed him recognition from the President.

Patrick volunteered to supply gallons of fresh water to the wild animals which after he noticed that they only depended on human efforts by then.

He was born in a rural village in Taita county, an area dominated by wildlife parks, sanctuaries and ranches populated by a wide variety of animals.

When growing up, he had many encounters with animals such as elephants, lions, buffalo, and antelope while travelling to school or tending his father’s cattle, and he began to develop a deep respect and passion for animals.

 After high school, Patrick went on to complete training in animal healthcare and later worked with a conservation organization as a community officer.

 Eventually, Patrick realized that every individual has the capacity to help wildlife, and, building off his experience and passion, he began the Water for Elephants project. After three years of working on water, he registered the Mwalua Wildlife Trust.

Patrick Mwalua supplying water to wild animals at Tsavo National Park in 2017.
Earlier this year he appealed for Kenyans to help him since his kidneys have failed since 2015.

"Once i leave the hospital bed after dialysis i go to the park and feed animals, my passion for wildlife keeps me going"Patrick said

Though his brother had agreed to donate his kidney Patrick needed Sh 4million to have his transplant in India.

