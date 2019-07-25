Uhuru Kenyatta tells off governors and senators over Division of Revenue

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told county governments to make do with their allocation.

Speaking at burial of Peter Kenneth's mother, Uhuru said governors are asking for what the government cannot offer.

He has instead directed them to deliver to Kenyans first with what they have instead of asking for more which could benefit some corrupt individuals.

“Tumieni ile mko nayo kwanza. Sisi wote tupambane na uufisadi badala ya pesa kuingia kwa mifuko ya wachach ena kunonesha matumbo zao. Fanyieni wananchi kazi,” President said.

This loosely translates to, "First use what you have. Let us all fight graft instead of allowing funds to go into the stomachs of a few corrupt individuals. Serve Kenyans."

The President said senators and the National Assembly can consider giving more money to counties by slashing their salary.

“Kama Bunge ama Seneti mnasema waongezwe pesa ni sawa. Kateni mishahara yenu, fanya yale mengine mpatie kaunti pesa. Mimi sina pesa. Sisi hatuna pesa (If the National Assembly or Senate is saying it wants more money, cut your salaries and give the rest of the money to the counties. I don't have cash),” he said.

The President asked governors to take what the National Treasury disbursed to them instead of waiting for what is not there.

His statement comes as at the time when the Senate has gone to court seeking its interpretation.

The Senate proposes Sh335 billion be allocated to counties while the National Assembly has granted Sh316.6 billion subject to approval by the House.