Uhuru: Only God knows who will be President

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged leaders to stop politicking and focus on working to improve the lives of Kenyans.

"Sio kila wakati ni wakati wa siasa (not every time is politics time)."

Uhuru spoke on Thursday during the opening of the Bidco Industrial Park in Ruiru, Kiambu county.

He said, "Uongozi itakuja na ni Mungu ndiyo anapatiana uongozi. Uchaguzi itakuja na kuisha. Hakuna haja kuchochea waKenya kila wakati siasa siasa (Leadership will come and go and it is God who determines leaders. Elections will come and go. There is no need to incite Kenyans with politics all the time."

Uhuru urged Kenyans to demand leaders to work instead of politicking.

Uhuru narrated how a group of women aspiring to become President visited him in the morning and shared their aspirations.

"Mnajuaje nani ni Rais, Mungu tu ndiye anajua (How do you know who will be President? Only God knows)," Uhuru said.

"Leo asubuhi, nilikutana na warembo ambao naskia walikua wanashindana Kenya nani atakua President (Today morning, I met ladies who want to become president and are participating in a competition)."

Uhuru gave the women a chance to have a feel of what a day in the life of a President looks like and they therefore accompanied him to the industrial park launch.

The women are participants in a programme called Madame President which airs on KTN. Participants are taken through leadership tasks and are eliminated until a winner is crowned.

The women hailed from Homa Bay, Nyeri, Nyamira and North Eastern.