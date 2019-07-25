Uhuru fires Rotich names Yattani acting Treasury CS

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday fired Henry Rotich and named Ukur Yattani acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Yatanni is a former lawmaker who served as ambassador to Austria and Marsabit governor before his appointment to the Cabinet last year. He holds a degree in economics and sociology.

It's understood that the President is still consulting widely on the substantive CS and will name one in weeks.

The choice of Yattani surprised many and State House sources explained that the head of state wanted a qualified, less controversial and trustworthy person.

"He wanted to stabilise the National Treasury and because Yattani is an economist and comes from a small community in Marsabit, the President picked him for now," a senior official said.

Rotich, who has been in the Finance post since 2013, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to corruption charges in connection with tenders for the construction of the Kimwarer dam. The Arror dam has also been mentioned.

Rotich, who was released on a surety of Sh15 million, is one of 26 people facing charges related to the project. He is due to return to court on August 8.

President Kenyatta also replaced the Finance ministry’s number-two official, Kamau Thugge, who was charged alongside Rotich and also pleaded not guilty.

He named Planning PS Julius Muia to take over from Thugge as National Treasury Principal Secretary.

Torome Saitoti, who has been PS for Defence, was appointed to succeed Muia. Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa was moved to the Defence ministry in the same capacity.

It was not clear what would happen to the Immigration department since the President did not immediately appoint anyone to take over from Kihalangwa.

The President did not replace embattled Environment PS Susan Koech who was also charged on Tuesday.

All permanent ministerial appointees in Kenya have to be vetted by Parliament. Yattani and Muia have already been vetted.

Treasury is a critical and docket that requires expertise in financial matters and, often, experience in government.

This means that Yattani, an Egerton university-trained economist and a former powerful District Commissioner, was Uhuru's safe pair of hands to steer the National Treasury given his experience, at least for now

However, walking into the office at a time when Rotich's borrowing had hit the ceiling and the public debt now standing at Sh5.1 trillion, Yattani's immediate job would be to restore confidence the management of fiscal policy.

Speaking in his office after his appointment, Yattani promised to handle governors' issues as he takes over the Treasury seat.

“My appointment comes at a time when there are issues that involve governors. I will do my level best to ensure that there is discipline at all levels,” Yattani said.

The CS said he will strive to ensure fiscal soundness by giving priority to areas that will support the government's Big Four 4 agenda and realisation of Vision 2030.