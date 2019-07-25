Shollei in referendum call to achieve gender parity

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has called for a referendum to increase the number of women lawmakers to achieve the elusive two-thirds gender rule.

Her proposals, contained in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2019 want women representatives increased from the current 47 to 136.

The 89 additional female lawmakers will be elected from designated constituencies to be decided by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the bill states.

Shollei also wants nomination slots to the National Assembly increased from 12 to 22.

For the women representatives, the proposal contains a sunset clause of 10 years with a window of extension for another decade through an Act of Parliament.

“The bill seeks to amend the Constitution to ensure the number of MPs reflects the requirement of Article 27 that no more than two-thirds of the members of elective or appointive bodies shall be of the same gender,” the bill reads.

The MP said the bill will ensure at least five per cent of the members of public in elective and appointive positions are persons with disabilities.

Shollei’s proposal wants two senators elected from each county with one seat reserved for women. Another four senators will be nominated to ensure the House has 100 members.

The Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee has been receiving views from the public on another legislation seeking to achieve gender parity.

The Special Interest Groups Bill by Jeremiah Kioni seeks to have gender parity achieved at the ballot with the help of agencies concerned with the women, the disabled and youth.

Shollei’s proposal sails through then Senators will be 100 with two members from either gender elected from the 47 Counties.

The changes proposed by Shollei will require a referendum to effect.

Shollei’s bill wants the number of wards capped at 1450 with a woman elected in designated areas to achieve gender balance.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will designate adjacent constituencies and wards for election of women MPs and MCAs, the bill states.