Close

JUBILEE POLITICS

Ruto: I'm proud to be Uhuru's deputy

His comment came a day after one of his allies and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi took a swipe at Uhuru, saying he is incompetent and that the DP was pretending to be friends with the Head of State

In Summary

• Says he will stand by Uhuru to transform Kenya

Ruto also addressed Uhuru directly, saying the drive he started in 2013 to bring Kenyans together is on course and should continue

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
25 July 2019 - 15:46
DP William Ruto wiith President Uhuru Kenyatta at the launch of the Bidco Industrial Park, Ruiru, Kiambu County, on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
DP William Ruto wiith President Uhuru Kenyatta at the launch of the Bidco Industrial Park, Ruiru, Kiambu County, on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Image: DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has attempted to diffuse growing tension over differences between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta and has said he is proud to be the head of state's deputy.

"I am a very proud deputy of Uhuru Kenyatta," he said on Thursday.

Ruto spoke during the interment of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth's mother. She died after a long illness.

 

His comment came a day after one of his allies and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi took a swipe at Uhuru, saying he is incompetent and that the DP was pretending to be friends with the Head of State.

Sudi said Uhuru's relationship with Ruto has ended and they are engaging in a fake political union. The MP said he could make a better President than Uhuru, adding that the Head of State targeted hardworking state officials in the war on graft.

Sudi was reacting to Treasury CS Henry Rotich's sacking alongside PS Kamau Thugge.

Ruto, however, on Thursday put a vote of confidence in Uhuru's leadership capabilities.

He said, "Viongozi waliozungumza hapa kutoka mjumbe, mama county na senator wa hapa wameeleza juu ya kazi uliofanya kwa serikali ya Jubilee.... ya bara bara, stima na maji ni kumaanisha kuwa kutoka uongozi wako, Kenya inabadilika."

This loosely translates to, "Leaders who spoke before me have proof that you are working, from roads, to electricity and water. This shows your leadership is transforming Kenya."

Ruto continued to say, "We are all confident that the transformation you promised is well underway."

 

He urged Murang'a county and the country at large to stand by Uhuru to ensure Kenya develops.

Ruto also addressed Uhuru directly, saying the drive he started in 2013 to bring Kenyans together is on course and should continue.

"Tutasimama kidete na wewe kuhakikisha Kenya inawacha siasa ya ukabila, chuki, ugomvi na fitina (We stand firmly by you in ensuring Kenya leaves behind tribal politics marked by hatred)," he said.

Stop pretending about your ties with Uhuru, Sudi tells Ruto

He says President Kenyatta is corrupt, 'even his Big Four agenda have failed'
News
17 hours ago

Uhuru: Only God knows who will be President

Urged leaders to stop politicking and focus on development.
News
3 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
25 July 2019 - 15:46

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    12h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  3. No jobs, no problem for innovative graduates
    11h ago Big Read

  4. All theory and no practicals makes graduates half-baked
    11h ago Big Read

  5. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos