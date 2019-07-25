Politicians, land experts and scholars seek NLC posts

Scholars, former politicians and lawyers are among those eyeing top positions at the National Land Commission.

Vacancies arose at the Commission after the inaugural commissioners left office on February 19, after serving their six-year non-renewable term.

The first schedule of the NLC Act mandates President Uhuru Kenyatta to constitute a selection panel once vacancies arise in the office of member or chair of NLC within 14 days.

The selection panel within seven days put out an advert calling for applications for the position.

Within 21 days after the expiry of the dateline, consider the applications, publish the shortlist and interview.

Afterwards, shortlist two qualified applicants for the position of chairperson and 16 for members.

Upon the receipt of the names of successful applicants, the President within 14 days nominates the chairperson and members and forwards them to the National Assembly.

The National Assembly vets and considers the names for approval or rejection within 21 days.

If the National Assembly approves the names within seven days, they are forwarded to the President, whom within seven days approves the nominees through a gazette notice.

The entire circle of having new commissioners, if strict timelines are followed as outlined in the law, is expected to take at least 77 days.

The process has however delayed.

“There is no doubt that whoever is in charge is in violation of laid down constitutional procedure,” Odenda Lumumba, Kenya Land Alliance CEO, told the Star in April.

“The deliberate delays have set a worrisome trend. They are building bridges to nowhere if they can’t build bridges within the organs of the state and stop bastardising some of the key pillars of these bridges like the NLC,” he added.

Yesterday, the selection panel announced in sections of media that it had received a total of 117 applications for Chairperson position and 940 for Member had been received.

This was during the closure of the advertising period of July 15.

NLC needs one chairperson and eight members.

The panel invited applications as from June 4 to 11 before allowing an extension June 30.

Among those who have applied include the former immediate Taxman John Njiraini and Land Expert Mwenda Makathimo.

Njiraini joined KRA in 2012.

He has been at the helm of KRA for a total of six years in two terms of three years each.

Njiraini got an extension in 2017 after agreeing to forfeit his leave days.

He reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 19, 2017.

Njiraini was the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya chief executive between 1996 and 2006.

He joined ICAPK in 2004 as a technical director.

Makathimo is the current Land Development and Governance Institute's Executive Director.

Makathimo according to LDGI official website has wide experience on issues relating to environmental management, policy development, land management and administration, land and urban economics.

He also has experience in governance, assets and property valuation, real estate management, investments appraisal and facilities management, boundary delimitation and mapping.

Makathimo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Land Economics, a Master of Arts in Valuation and Property Management and a Doctorate in Environmental Policy from the University of Nairobi.

Others seeking the Chairperson post include Dr. Humphrey K. Njuguna, Prof. Paul Musili Wambua, politicians Tiyah Galgalo Ali and Esther Murugi Mathenge, among others.

Those seeking to take over from the former troubled Chairperson Muhammad Swazuri, are set to be interviewed July 29.

Among those who applied for the position of NLC members include Scholar Prof. Gitile Naituli, Charles Mwita Chacha, Nzioka John Nzomo and former Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong'are Okong'o.

Others are Irene Cheptoo Keino, Dr Gumato Ukur Yatani, Kigen Katwa, Murshid Abdalla Mohamed, Prof James K. Tuitoek, James Omingo Magara and former PS Dr. Khadijah Kassachoon among others.

Interviews for members to NLC will be held between July 30 to August 2 at the Public Service Commission, off Harambee Avenue Nairobi.

Shortlisted candidates are supposed to bring originals National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts; any other supporting documents and testimonials.

They are also supposed to avail clearance from KRA, Helb, and any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureaus.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and certificate of good conduct must also be availed.

The selection panel has also asked the public to avail in writing any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates.

NLC derives its mandate from the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the National Land Policy (2009) and acts of Parliament.

The Acts include NLC Act, the Land Act and the Land Registration Act, all of 2012.

The commission has a broad mandate that includes management of public land on behalf of the national and county governments and the recommendation of a National Land Policy to the national government.

NLC also advises the national government on a comprehensive program for the registration of title in the land throughout Kenya, conduct research related to land and the use of natural resources, and make recommendations to appropriate authorities.

NLC also can initiate investigations, on its own initiative or on a complaint, into present or historical land injustices, and recommend appropriate redress.