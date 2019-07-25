No rain as month ends, says Met

This month is expected to end without widespread rains.

In their latest forecast, the meteorological department says rainfall will be experienced only in Western Kenya with the rest of the country remaining cool and dry.

The prediction follows three weeks of dry weather across the country, that returned dust and dried up crops in many places.

Director of meteorological services Stella Aura yesterday said this situation will persist.

"Cool cloudy conditions are expected over the highlands east of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi area)," she said in a statement.

Rainfall is expected to continue over the Lake Victoria basin, the highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley and the Northwest."

Although July is normally cold and mostly dry, many crops were planted late April and would wither without rain this month.

Aura said there was still no sign of heavy rains anywhere, except western Kenya and the counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu, which may experience afternoon showers.

The rest of the country will have cloudy conditions with sunny breaks.

"Strong winds of greater than 25 knots expected over the Eastern half of the country with large waves over the ocean," she said.

The meteorological boss recently said the normal weather in July is normally cool with rains concentrated in Western Kenya.

"The rainfall expected in Western Kenya, though slightly enhanced, will be beneficial in terms of crop performance, particularly in the North Rift Valley," she said in a statement.

A few days may turn out to be extremely cold with temperatures falling below 18°C in some areas, she said.

The poor performance of the March-May rains led to decreased water levels in hydroelectric power generating dams.

According to the weatherman, the levels are likely to increase in the Turkwel and Sondu Miriu dams as a result of the good rainfall expected over the catchment areas of Western.

The water levels in Seven Folks dams are likely to be maintained due to low evaporation rates in Central, where cool and cloudy conditions are expected to dominate.

(edited by O. Owino)