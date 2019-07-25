Mental test for man who killed guard over battery

A timber seller has been arraigned in a Nakuru court over the murder of his employee.

Appearing before Justice Janet Mulwa, Benson Muchiri faced the charge of murdering Onesmus Manyara.

However Muchiri did not plead to the charge as the judge said he was only being made aware of charge facing him.

Muchiri is said to have assaulted Manyara over claims the guard stole a car battery from his vehicle.

“He is to be taken for mental assessment and presented for plea on August 5,” ruled Mulwa.

The suspect is said to have committed the offence on July 11 at his yard in Molo before presenting the deceased to the police.

Manyara succumbed to his injuries at the police cells. A postmortem by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu found his death was due to internal bleeding caused by fatal assault.

Muchiri is said to have brought the deceased to the police station in critical condition. His body was discovered by other inmates the following morning.