Close

FATAL ASSAULT

Mental test for man who killed guard over battery

Employer beat up his worker and presented him to the police in critical condition

In Summary

• Muchiri is to be taken for mental assessment and presented for plea on August 5

• He assaulted Manyara over claims the guard stole a car battery from his vehicle

by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
25 July 2019 - 00:00
Nakuru Law Court. Photo By Ben Ndonga
Nakuru Law Court. Photo By Ben Ndonga

A timber seller has been arraigned in a Nakuru court over the murder of his employee.

Appearing before Justice Janet Mulwa, Benson Muchiri faced the charge of murdering Onesmus Manyara.

However Muchiri did not plead to the charge as the judge said he was only being made aware of charge facing him.

Muchiri is said to have assaulted Manyara over claims the guard stole a car battery from his vehicle.

“He is to be taken for mental assessment and presented for plea on August 5,” ruled Mulwa.

The suspect is said to have committed the offence on July 11 at his yard in Molo before presenting the deceased to the police.

Manyara succumbed to his injuries at the police cells. A postmortem by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu found his death was due to internal bleeding caused by fatal assault.

Muchiri is said to have brought the deceased to the police station in critical condition. His body was discovered by other inmates the following morning.

MORE:

Guard killed as crime soars in Kakamega

The murder comes three days after a gang raided a village in Matungu, killing a pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
25 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Why Kenyans are struggling to tame their waistlines
    20h ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Supermarkets take weight problems to the village
    20h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos