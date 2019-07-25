KNCCI to set up special desks in ministries

The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry will set up a special desk in every ministry to coordinate their activities.

The chamber is also at an advanced stage to establish an economic diplomacy desk in every county.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, KNCCI president Richard Ngatia said the special desks will enable businesses to register their interests with regard to linkages and desired international business collaboration to tap into global markets.

The chamber through the Trade Ministry has already been allocated a desk at JKIA. They are negotiating for desks at border points in Busia, Malaba, Namanga Isebania, Moyale, Mombasa, Eldoret to serve exporters.

Ngatia said the chamber has reached out to the Kenya School of Government, Center for International Private Enterprise, Trade Mark East Africa and the British Council to offer training to their national and county offices and members in business management and development.

Business owners will undergo training in entrepreneurial skills and finance management.

“Among the solutions the chamber will introduce to help deal with these challenges include the introduction of a chamber sacco with the aim of providing cheap credit for members,” Ngatia noted.

“The chamber will also lobby the government for an SME KNCCI-driven business fund and an SME academy to build capacity by offering short business and technical courses to members.”

In accordance with the chamber's rules, Ngatia appointed Fatma El Maawy as the second vice president together with four other directors to the KNCCI board.

Erick Ruto was appointed the first vice president.

The new leadership bringing together ten regional directors and external experts is part of reforms undertaken by the chamber.

Angela Ndambuki was appointed CEO of the national business lobby group.

Each of the eighteen board of directors will chair specific sectoral committees alongside five other committee members.

The ten regional directors are part of the board and will be in charge of coordinating chamber chapters in their regions.

The chamber chapter chairmen will be responsible for the affairs of their chapters including working with governors and representing traders.

“We have also tapped into expertise from outside as part of the reform process to enhance the existing institutional foundation,” Ngatia said.

El Maaway will chair the sectoral committee on ethics, governance and dispute resolution.