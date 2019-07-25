Former minister wants Punguza Mizigo, BBI proposals merged

Kibaki era Cooperatives Minister Joe Nyagah has said the Punguza Mizigo and the Buiding Bridges Initiatives' proposals should be combined for referendum consideration.

Nyagah told the Star that most of the constitutional amendment proposals fronted by the Thirdway Alliance boss Ekuru Aukot are similar to those in the original Bomas Draft.

The proposals are also similar to views the public have aired in forums organised by the Building Bridges Initiatives, he said.

It would be unfortunate to start a war against any of the initiatives at this early stage as they both mean well for our country, Nyaga said.

He said Kenyans are in agreement that we need to amend some sections of our current Constitution given our experience.

The former Gachoka MP said some of the proposals will not need to go to the referendum.

Many of the proposals can be dealt with administratively by the Executive and others by Parliament, he said.

The Thirdway Alliance has proposed a raft of changes to the legislature.

The party wants the total number of MPs to be 147, down from the current 416.

They also propose the scrapping out of the deputy governors’ position.

They also seek to increase the equitable shareable revenue to counties from 15 to 35 per cent of last audited accounts approved by Parliament among other proposals.

