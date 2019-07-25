Expert comment: We will not relent on the war on corruption

There is a deliberate move that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission reverts to Alternative Dispute Resolution.

As a commission, we have found it to be a good way of recovering properties or proceeds of corruption instead of taking people to court because cases drag for a very long time.

Suspects file injunctions or released on bond and they end up enjoying the loot but with the ADR, we invite those we have evidence against then we negotiate.

We will enter into an agreement that if the suspect returns the money back to the taxpayer, we are not going to take them to court.

Wise suspects prefer it because being on the radar of EACC is not a good thing. The court process for the suspects is costly both financially and emotionally.

Members of the public may have seen how some of these former governors look when they are paraded in court, they look very miserable. It normally takes its toll on them.

ADR is the easiest and quickest route for both sides as we are getting value for the taxpayers by recovering assets and the suspect saving themselves long and expensive court cases.

Sometimes the penalties handed down by the courts for the crimes of corruption are not commensurate with the sums stolen.

We encourage suspects to engage us in for this option. Our doors are open.

This new strategy is working because cases move faster and from the inception of the mutual approach by the multi-agency team against graft, cases are moving fast because there is a lot of connection and cooperation between EACC, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Nowadays we finalise cases much faster than before and the public should see how cases are being handled very quickly. The war against corruption has gone one notch higher. It is no longer business as usual.

Members of the public are increasingly reporting cases of corruption that are happening in public offices although it is not as much as we would have wanted.

The corruption that is happening in counties, much of it is still not being reported and what people call village millionaires, are walking our streets.

We wish to encourage members of the public especially in the counties not to shy away from sharing these crucial information with us. County officials who had no wealth when they were employed all of a sudden are driving big cars and their lifestyles have changed.

These are clear signs of corruption that is going on in the counties and people are not reporting.

As a commission, we wish to encourage members of the public to share such matters so that we move in to investigate. We should not lose hope on this war on corruption, we are all going to win as we have a resolute EACC and other partner agencies to ensure that we fight corruption. No small fish or big fish will be spared in this journey

