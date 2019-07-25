Close

Ex-CS Rotich's driver reports to police over 'cop extortion'

• They allegedly demanded Sh300,000 for his release. 

by CLAIRE MUNDE
25 July 2019
Treasury PS Kamau Thugge and CS Henry Rotich at a Milimani law court on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Treasury PS Kamau Thugge and CS Henry Rotich at a Milimani law court on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Two policemen are being investigated for allegedly extorting Sh200,000 from former Treasury CS Henry Rotich's driver.

Mohammed Kiptirim Cheboi reported the matter to the KICC police station, saying that he was arrested on Tuesday at Treasury buildings by two people purporting to be policemen investigating the Arror and Kimwarer dams case involving Rotich.

He said they demanded Sh300,000 for him to secure his release. 

Cheboi said he was released after raising Sh200,000.

He said the same officers went to Treasury buildings on Wednesday and arrested Cheboi's friend and businessman Peter Oyaro and demanded Sh100,000 on forgery allegations.

They allegedly assaulted him and later escorted him to a place near Kamukunji police station and waited for the money to be delivered.

 

