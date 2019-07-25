Devolution forum: Oparanya admits accountability a problem in counties

The Council of Governors chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya has said accountability at the county level has been a big challenge in devolution.

He was speaking during the state of devolution forum on Thursday in Nakuru where governors gathered to discuss the future of devolution.

Oparanya said reports from the citizens and the media have indicates failures from governors when it comes to accountability.

“Sometimes citizens are not sure whom to hold accountable and for which service particular, causing confusion,” Oparanya said.

He has said elected leaders have a task to respond to why administrative and political devolution has not improved when it comes to accountability.

He has further said inequality within counties has become an extreme thorn in service delivery.

Oparanya said there are more wards being favoured than others, which cripples devolution support from Kenyans.

Corruption and tribalism has also been pointed as the vise in county governments that has caused locals to question the promises of devolution.

During the forum, Oparanya said governors have moved to court seeking interpretation of provisions within the constitution as far as budget process matter is concerned.