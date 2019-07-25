Campaign posters plastered in Kiambu county

Dirty tricks so soon?

Human rights lawyer Gathii Irungu on Wednesday recorded a statement with the Kiambu police about unauthorised campaign posters of him plastered around the county.

He disowned them and said he knew nothing about them.

It is illegal to start campaigning before the IEBC officially declares the 2022 campaign period. Violators can be barred from running.

Irungu said he believes they were posted by people who want to see him disqualified from running for senator.

The former Kiambu Assembly speaker told the Star on Wednesday that while he was abroad early this month he received calls from family and friends informing him that there were 'Irungu for Senator' campaign posters all over Kiambu county senator seat 2022.

“Someone persons printed campaign posters of me vying for senator, while I was out of the country. This really disturbed me as there are no campaigns now,” Irungu said.

Irungu said he hired a private investigator to track down the guilty persons and already has leads. He reported to police so action can be taken, he said.

His photo was extracted from his Facebook profile, so the posters couldn't be traced, he said.

While he has tried his luck in politics in the past, he respects the current senator, Kimani Wamatangi, he said.

Irungu said the posters were meant to injure him politically since he has said several times that he will run for the Senate.

“I am a politician and in my social pages and platforms I have declared that I will run for senator in 2022 but I have never campaigned to date.

The Kimbu police are hunting the poster-pasters and asked the public to help them by offering information.

