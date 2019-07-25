Blame game will only hurt corruption war - Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday singled out blame game in corruption wars, divisions among Kenyans and impunity among the issues that must be tackled to guarantee prosperity for all.

Speaking during the burial of Peter Kenneth’s mother Rahab Muhuni at Kirwara High School Gatanga, Raila said the country cannot move forward if there is corruption.

"We lose close to Sh800 billion as a country annually in corruption. Let's stay together, we fight corruption until it gets to where it should be," he said.

The statement comes a day after a backlash from Deputy President William Ruto's ally and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi after Uhuru fired Treasury CS Rotich on Wednesday.

Labour CS Ukur Yatani was appointed the acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Uhuru's appointment was in line with his declaration during the State of the Nation address in April.

Addressing Parliament, Uhuru said that all government officers will cease holding office once they are charged in court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, ordered the arrest of Rotich who was charged in court with corruption-related offences.

Rotich was charged with more than 10 financial crimes, including fraud, abuse of office and receiving bribes.

He was released on Sh15 million bail on Tuesday.

Sudi on Wednesday accused Uhuru of turning against his own friends and supporters in Jubilee.

The vocal Jubilee MP said, that the President is sacrificing leaders in the name of fighting corruption.

"Uhuru is using and dumping hardworking people such as former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge," Sudi said.

Sudi alleged that the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal is a political gimmick targeting the Kalenjin community

Raila has however asked Kenyans to make good choices, saying they will be defined by their actions.

“We can unite against corruption and impunity that have long ruined us, or tolerate them and let their purveyors divide us and hold us at ransom,” he said.

Raila also endorsed Peter Kenneth for government appointment during his mother's funeral service.

"Your excellency, Peter Kenneth has a vast experience in the banking and insurance sector. You should give him a job. The late mama Rahab brought up a leader," he said

Rahab died at the Aga Khan Hospital on last week Thursday .

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, a close confidant of Kenneth’s family, said Muhuni died after a long illness.

Family sources said she had been in ICU since November last year and had been confined to a wheelchair for 10 years at Kenneth’s Loresho home.

She had suffered a stroke on July 23, 2003, at her home in Gatanga.

Those Present in the burial were President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy president William Ruto, Former Prime minister Raila Odinga, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Gatanga's Joseph Nduati, Mathioya's Peter Kihara, Kesses' Swarup Mishra and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.