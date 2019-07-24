Waluke apologizes to Tuju, Raila over slur

Sirisia MP John Waluke has bowed to pressure and apologized over an ethnic slur against Raphael Tuju and members of the Luo community.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, Waluke expressed his regret adding it was a slip of the tongue.

"I did not mean anything bad against Tuju or the Luo community. I want to apologize to Tuju, Hon. Raila Odinga and the Luo community for the remarks," he said.

During a public event in his constituency two weeks ago, the MP attacked the Jubilee Party secretary general and the members of the Luo community.

Waluke described Luo people as a “troublesome community”.

The MP has already been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission on Thursday.

He is expected to record a statement over the sentiments that bordered on hate speech.

The commission's CEO Hassan Mohammed confirmed to the Star last week Waluke was issued with the summons at Parliament Buildings last Thursday.

We have not notified him in person but all I can say is that the MP has been served,” he said.

Mohammed said the utterances could spark ethnic violence ahead of the 2022 elections.

The legislator, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he apologized after days of soul searching.

“I am not apologizing because I fear arrest, I am apologizing from the bottom of my heart. I will honour the summons on Thursday,” he said.

Wakule said that he would call Tuju and book an appointment to issue a personal apology.

Hassan said the MP is wanted for allegedly violating section 62 of the NCIC Act.

The Law stipulates that any person who utters words intended to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity or race, commits an offense.

Offenders are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding one million shillings, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

(Edited by N. Mbugua)