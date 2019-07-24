Close

Ukur Yatani: I'll help Uhuru realise his dream to transform Kenya

In Summary

• Yatani  said he will do his best in order to realise dreams of transforming the country as he continue to support the President in his new role.

• His appointment comes at the time when the Council of Governors has decried delays in services across the counties due to insufficient funds from the National Treasury.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT AND CLAIRE MUNDE
News
24 July 2019 - 17:18
Labour Cabinet Secretary, who is also acting as National Treasury CS Ekur Yatani accepts President's appointment.
Labour Cabinet Secretary, who is also acting as National Treasury CS Ekur Yatani accepts President's appointment.
Image: COURTESY

Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani has promised to do his best to help President Uhuru Kenyatta realise his dream to transform the nation.

"I am alive to the fact that the  task ahead is enormous," the current Labour CS said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said his appointment was a pleasant surprise.

Yatani said he will deal with governors issues as far as the stalemate on revenue division is concerned.

“My appointment comes at a time when there are issues that deal with governors. I will do my level best to ensure that there is discipline at all levels,” Yatani said.

The CS said he will strive to ensure physical soundness of the economy by giving priority to areas that will support the governments Big4 agenda and realisation of the vision 2030.

Rotich out, Yatani appointed acting Treasury CS

Julius Monzi Muia is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.
News
4 hours ago

He added that he will do his best in order to realise dreams of transforming the country as he continue to support the President in his new role.

Yatani said he will work with his colleagues in supporting the President.

The CS also lauded President's move in appointing him.

His appointment comes at the time when the Council of Governors has decried delays in services across the counties due to insufficient funds from the National Treasury.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT AND CLAIRE MUNDE
News
24 July 2019 - 17:18

Most Popular

  1. Why Kenyans are struggling to tame their waistlines
    14h ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    14h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Supermarkets take weight problems to the village
    14h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos