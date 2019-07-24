Ukur Yatani: I'll help Uhuru realise his dream to transform Kenya

Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani has promised to do his best to help President Uhuru Kenyatta realise his dream to transform the nation.

"I am alive to the fact that the task ahead is enormous," the current Labour CS said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said his appointment was a pleasant surprise.

Yatani said he will deal with governors issues as far as the stalemate on revenue division is concerned.

“My appointment comes at a time when there are issues that deal with governors. I will do my level best to ensure that there is discipline at all levels,” Yatani said.

The CS said he will strive to ensure physical soundness of the economy by giving priority to areas that will support the governments Big4 agenda and realisation of the vision 2030.