Sarit Centre Roundabout to be closed till mid-August - Kura

Motorists using Sarit Centre Roundabout have been asked to use alternative routes as part of it will be closed until August 12 due to construction.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority said on Wednesday that the ongoing construction is meant to improve the links from Waiyaki Way to Limuru Road through Westlands.

The authority has also asked motorists to be cautious as they approach the area and follow road signs.

Mwanzi Road is open for traffic as an alternative route from Westgate Mall.

Kura has said Parklands road on the left from Barclays Bank and Woodvale Grove next to Shell will be fully closed.