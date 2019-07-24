Close

Sarit Centre Roundabout to be closed till mid-August - Kura

In Summary

• The authority has also asked motorists to be cautious as they approach the area and follow the given signs.

• The authority received Sh1.5 billion from Nairobi county government to upgrade major roads.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
24 July 2019 - 11:27
Traffic in Nairobi.
Image: FILE

Motorists using Sarit Centre Roundabout have been asked to use alternative routes as part of it will be closed until August 12 due to construction.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority said on Wednesday that the ongoing construction is meant to improve the links from Waiyaki Way to Limuru Road through Westlands.

The authority has also asked motorists to be cautious as they approach the area and follow road signs.

Mwanzi Road is open for traffic as an alternative route from Westgate Mall.

Kura has said Parklands road on the left from Barclays Bank and Woodvale Grove next to Shell will be fully closed.

The authority received Sh1.5 billion from Nairobi county government to upgrade major roads.

Governor Sonko said in June that his administration had contributed Sh900 million, while Kura paid a total of Sh1.9 billion to finance the first phase whose main focus is in Nairobi’s Eastlands area and city centre.

The uplift seeks to reduce traffic and ease movement in the city.
1 month ago
