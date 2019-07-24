Ombeta skips Willie Kimani murder case hearing, again

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta on Wednesday yet again failed to appear in court for the mention of the Willie Kimani murder case.

He represents three accused persons.

In the case, four APs: Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku, Leonard Mwangi and police informer Peter Ngugi, have denied murdering human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri.

Through Ombeta's lawyer, Sam Nyaberi, he said he is still unwell, but recovering.

On July 13, the case was adjourned after the court was informed that Ombeta was unwell and could not attend court.

Ombeta had showed up in court, clad in sweat pants to say he could not handle the case because he was sick. He refused to disclose what was ailing him.

On Wednesday, Justice Jessie Lessit directed Ombeta to delegate the case to another lawyer if he is still unwell by the next hearing on August 8.

Meanwhile, a new lawyer has been appointed to represent Ngugi who fired his lawyer last week in open.

Ngugi had claimed that he wants a new male lawyer rather than a female one.

His lawyer has been given copies of the proceedings to go through.

The case will be mentioned on August 8.

Lessit is among the judges who have been promoted to the Court of Appeal and it's unclear how she will proceed with the hearing slated for October if she will be at the Appeal Court.