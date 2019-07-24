Njiraini, 11 ex-MPs shortlisted for Swazuri office

A host of former MPs, renowned lawyers and immediate former KRA commissioner-general John Njiraini are among the big guns battling for top National Land Commission jobs.

Njiraini, who retired from the Kenya Revenue Authority last month, leads the pack of 11 individuals shortlisted by a selection panel to succeed former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri.

Other bigwigs angling for the coveted seat include Institution of Surveyors of Kenya former chairman Mwenda Makatimo and ex-MPs Humphrey Njuguna (Gatanga), Tiyah Galgalo Ali (Isiolo Woman Representative) and Esther Murugi (Nyeri Town).

Renowned lawyer Gerishom Otachi, Hussein Farah, Naomi Wagereka, Paul Wambua, Patrick Adolwa, Robert Kilimo and Mwenda Kiambi also made it to the shortlist.

Swazuri's term, which ended in February, was mired in graft allegations over fraudulent compensation schemes that led to his arraignment alongside other top commission officials for corruption charges.

The former land team made headlines for the wrong reasons, including the controversial decision on Weston Hotel land owned by Deputy President William Ruto.

The commission was also embroiled in internal fights involving Swazuri, the secretariat and his vice-chairperson Abigael Mbagaya.

According to the list published in the local dailies on Tuesday, 50 other candidates comprising seven former MPs have been invited for interviews to square it off for the eight slots available for commissioners.

Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara, former Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi and former PS Khadijah Kassachoon, are among prominent names in the shortlist.

The Public Service Commission received 117 applicants for the position of chairperson and 940 for the eight commissioner vacancies.

A five-member selection panel chaired by former MP Priscilla Nyokabi was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in May to recruit for the posts.

The panel is set to conduct interviews for the chairperson position starting July 29, while those for commissioners will be held between July 30 and August 2.

The panel consists of Kennedy Kihara from the Office of the President, former National Construction Authority chairman Steven Oundo, commercial and property law expert Esther Omulele and University of Nairobi don Mairura Omwenga.

After conducting the interviews, the panel will present a list of nominees to the President for nomination and submission for approval by the National Assembly.

It will present two qualified applicants for chairperson and 16 for members of the commission. If Parliament approves the names within seven days, they will be returned to the head of state for formal appointment through a Gazette notice within seven days.

Kenyans will be keenly monitoring the selection process of the new team, which they hope will solve land issues that have bedevilled the country for years.

Former commissioners left office believing they had delivered on their mandate, but Kenyans are of a different opinion. The commissioners left behind numerous unresolved land disputes. They faced allegations of corruption and from time to time clashed with one another during their six-year term.

Edited by R.Wamochie