New Treasury PS: Uhuru banks on Kibaki man to salvage debt-ridden economy

Up to his appointment as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury, Dr Julius Muia has been serving as the Planning PS.

Muia is a finance professional with 30 years of experience in different levels of management.

He has trained in leadership and teaches at Strathmore Business School.

Muia is an alumnus of the University Of Nairobi School of Business and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

He acquired a Master's Degree and was later awarded PhD in Finance from the same university in 2012.

Muia has previously served as the chief operating officer at HF Group, formerly Housing Finance, Unga Group Limited, Lonrho Hotels Group among many other roles in a career spanning three decades.

He was appointed him in 2016 by President Uhuru as the director general mandated to drive Kenya towards the realisation of Vision 2030.

He was also the Secretary and CEO in the National Economic and Social Council. The council was established by then President Mwai Kibaki in 2004.

He served as a Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer in the Housing Finance Company for seven years from from 2001.

The new PS also served as a Finance Director in Safari Parks Holdings.