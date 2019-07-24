Close

New Treasury PS: Uhuru banks on Kibaki man to salvage debt-ridden economy

In Summary

• He was appointed him in 2016 by President Uhuru as the director general mandated to drive Kenya towards the realisation of Vision 2030.

• He acquired a Masters Degree and was later awarded PhD in Finance from the same university in 2012.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
24 July 2019 - 15:49
Dr Julius Monzi Muia, Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.
Dr Julius Monzi Muia, Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.
Image: /FILE

Up to his appointment as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury, Dr Julius Muia has been serving as the Planning PS.

Muia is a finance professional with 30 years of experience in different levels of management.

He has trained in leadership and teaches at Strathmore Business School.

Muia is an alumnus of the University Of Nairobi School of Business and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting.

He acquired a Master's Degree and was later awarded PhD in Finance from the same university in 2012.

Muia has previously served as the chief operating officer at HF Group, formerly Housing Finance, Unga Group Limited, Lonrho Hotels Group among many other roles in a career spanning three decades.

He was appointed him in 2016 by President Uhuru as the director general mandated to drive Kenya towards the realisation of Vision 2030.

He was also the Secretary and CEO in the National Economic and Social Council. The council was established by then President Mwai Kibaki in 2004.

He served as a Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer in the Housing Finance Company for seven years from from 2001.

The new PS also served as a Finance Director in Safari Parks Holdings.

Rotich and Thugge: Two Treasury mandarins

CS Rotich hails from Kimwarer, Keiyo South, in Elgeyo-Marakwet.
News
1 day ago

CS Rotich, Thugge granted Sh15m bail each

Given 48 hours to surrender passports.
News
23 hours ago

CS Rotich and PS Thugge surrender themselves to DCI

Haji said he has sufficient evidence to prosecute the named perpetrators.
News
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
24 July 2019 - 15:49

Most Popular

  1. Why Kenyans are struggling to tame their waistlines
    11h ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Supermarkets take weight problems to the village
    11h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Boris Johnson named Britain's next Prime Minister
    1d ago World

Latest Videos