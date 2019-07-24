Nema names acting boss after Wahungu's arraignment over dams scandal

The National Environment Management Authority has named Mamo B. Mamo as the acting Director General after Geoffrey Wahungu was named among the 28 persons being investigated in relation to the dams scandal.

Nema Board of Directors named Mamo on Wednesday, saying the decision was based on the arraignment in court of the current DG.

Mamo has been working as the deputy director for Environmental Education and Information in NEMA before his appointment.

Nema Chief Executive Officer Wahungu was arrested on Monday by the DCI detectives at his home after being implicated in the ongoing graft war surrounding construction of Kimwarer and Arror dams.

They were released on Tuesday on bail.

They are facing charges including conspiracy to defraud and abuse of office.

Nema boss has been at the forefront ensuring that banned plastic bags in the country do not find their way back.