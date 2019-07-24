Nairobi clinics to counsel betting addicts

Nairobi has opened anti-gambling clinics to rehabilitate sports betting addicts.

The county is mostly targeting youth in early-stage addiction and those who suspect they have a gambling problem.

The services are available at Ngara and Kariobangi health centres and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

City mental health coordinator Stella Waruinge said society has refused to accept gambling addiction as a mental health problem.

"But now we want to open our health facilities and say if you have stress, you can get help. Counseling is not just for HIV," she said yesterday in Nairobi.

Waruinge spoke at the ongoing CitiesRise meeting which seeks more mental health friendly cities.

Kenya is home to the third-largest gambling market in Africa behind South Africa and Nigeria.

The market is largely driven by smartphones and mobile digital technology.

A recent GeoPoll survey of youth between the ages of 17-35 in sub-Saharan Africa, shows Kenya had the highest number of youth who were frequently gambling.

"When people lose bets every day, they need help because it affects them psychologically," Waruinge said.

Head of mental health at the Ministry of Health Dr Simon Njuguna said 10 per cent of Kenyans suffer various mental health problems.

"It's a major problem but the prevalence is similar to other parts of the world," he said.

The doctor said the ministry is keen on preventing mental health problems because it is cheaper and has better outcomes.

"We have many professionals to handle the problem, but where should we put more resources? It's better to prevent," he said.

By 2014, mental services were only available in 29 of the 284 level four and above hospitals besides Mathare National Referral Hospital.

Symptoms of mental health illnesses include loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed, inability to carry out daily duties and indecisiveness.

Others are restlessness, loss of energy, sleep problems, hopelessness and feelings of worthlessness.

These symptoms make depressed people suffer from low moods and begin having thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

Currently, suicide is the leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-old people globally, according to the WHO.

"Seventy-five per cent of mental health problems begin when people are in their youth," Njuguna said.

The Kenya Mental Health Policy (2015-2030) indicates that mental disorder cases have risen exponentially in Kenya.

It also notes Kenya lacks sufficient qualified medical personnel and facilities to take care of this lot of patients.

