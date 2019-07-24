Man arraigned for forging resignation letter

A man has been arraigned for forging a resignation letter of the director of Globus Tours and Travels company.

Thomas Njuguna is accused of forging the resignation letter jointly with others at large.

They purported it to be a genuine letter made by Josephine Kuria resigning as a director on or about February 4.

In a different count, Njuguna is charged with stealing money between February 1 and June 18 within Nairobi.

He allegedly stole Sh 2,452,652 which came into his possession by virtue of his employment as director of the same company.

In two other counts, Njuguna is charged with uttering the same resignation letter to Rael Opudo and Registrar of Companies respectively, purporting it to be a genuine letter.

Appearing before a Milimani court, Njuguna denied the charges before magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot and was released on Sh200, 000 cash bail.

The case will be heard on August 20.

(Edited by N.Mbugua)