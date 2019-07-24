Kiambu MCAs probe speaker's Sh300,000 trip to China

Kiambu MCAs are digging deep into the conduct of their speaker over a trip he is said to have taken to China.

Stephen Ndichu allegedly received more than Sh300,000 dishonestly. He is accused of incurring expenses by false pretences, causing the assembly to lose millions.

He also allegedly hired people unlawfully and received Sh323,898 dishonestly for an inspection visit to Shandong Henry Machinery Manufacturing Company in China.

Ndichu, an ally of Governor Ferdinand Waititu, faces impeachment. This was made through a notice of motion yet to be tabled in the plenary.

Sixty-nine MCAs have collected signatures against him. They accuse him of undermining the authority of the assembly and its service board and grossly violating the Constitution.

Ruiru Biashara MCA Elijah Njoroge AKA Kururia, in a letter forwarded to the assembly clerk on Monday, requested for the invitation letter of the speaker for a trip to Switzerland in June and July and payment schedules and vouchers relating to the trip. He also requested for the clearance letter, booking and airline tickets from the Ministry of Devolution.

Kururia made similar requests for the trip to China. He also requested for the invitation letter for a trip assembly acting deputy clerk Angela Kagunyi took to the 25th Annual International Legislative Drafting Institute in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 10 to 24.

Also sought was the clearance letter from the Devolution ministry, and an invitation letter from Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC inviting Kagunyi on June 24.

The MCA further wants all correspondences between the county assembly Service Board and Parliament concerning the secondment of assembly clerk Joseph Igogo Ndirangu to the Kiambu assembly.

These include his April, May and June 2019 payslips from the National Assembly and his last payslip. He wants the same information on the deputy clerk, the procurement director, the finance director and the deputy director finance.

His demands have come barely two weeks after the MCAs kicked out Majority chief whip and their deputies, terming it a House leadership cleanup.

Edited by R.Wamochie