Kenya returns stolen Tanzanian gold

Top Kenyan officials led by Foreign Minister Monica Juma on Wednesday handed back 35.4kg of gold smuggled from Tanzania to President John Magufuli.

The value of the gold has not been declared but it's understood to be worth more than Sh100 million.

The consignment left Mwanza Airport and was on its way to the UAE, before it was seized at the main airport in Nairobi.

The Kenyan delegation also handed back $152,000 stolen from a Tanzanian bank.

Magufuli said that he discussed the return of the minerals and cash with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

"I want to remind Tanzanians that you can't commit crime in Kenya and come and hide in Tanzania and vice versa... you will be nabbed," Mr Magufuli said.

He also said that investigations will be opened to find out if state officials were involved in the smuggling.