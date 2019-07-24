Girlfriend detained over engineering student's murder

The girlfriend of an engineering student at Egerton University and a taxi driver have been arraigned in connection with his murder.

Patricia Mbithe and Francis Musyoki appeared before resident magistrate Wilson Kituri in Nakuru.

David Ongeri was hit with a blunt object leading to his death.

It is not yet clear why Ongeri was murdered as investigations into his death are still under way.

Police filed an application dated July 22 to detain the two suspects for ten days until investigations were complete and more suspects arrested.

Corporal John Opondo in an affidavit said he had enough evidence the two were linked to the murder.

“I have reasonable ground to believe the two respondents jointly with others not before court killed the deceased in Njoro,” Opondo said.

Ongeri is said to have been killed between the nights of July 7 and 9 at Egerton.

"From the time they were arrested, we have not been able to conclude investigations as they are in-depth and require time. However, several leads are being followed as well as communication records," the corporal said.

Mbithe was arrested on Saturday at Kibera in Nairobi after attempting to commit suicide by drinking poison.

It is alleged she had been staying with Ongeri for over three years until the day he met his death.

Musyoki is said to have been in communication with Mbithe and is suspected to have dropped her off at the house Ongeri's body was found.

The two were ordered to remain in remand at Njoro police station pending investigations.

The case will be mentioned on August 2.

