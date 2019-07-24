Close

MOTIVE UNKOWN

Girlfriend detained over engineering student's murder

Police ask for more time to arrest more suspects and complete investigations

In Summary

• Two suspects will be detained for ten more days pending investigations and more arrests.

• Taxi driver dropped the woman at the house where student's body was found.

by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
24 July 2019 - 06:00
Crime scene
DETAINED: Crime scene
Image: THE STAR

The girlfriend of an engineering student at Egerton University and a taxi driver have been arraigned in connection with his murder. 

Patricia Mbithe and Francis Musyoki appeared before resident magistrate Wilson Kituri in Nakuru. 

David Ongeri was hit with a blunt object leading to his death. 

It is not yet clear why Ongeri was murdered as investigations into his death are still under way.  

Police filed an application dated July 22 to detain the two suspects for ten days until investigations were complete and more suspects arrested. 

Corporal John Opondo in an affidavit said he had enough evidence the two were linked to the murder. 

“I have reasonable ground to believe the two respondents jointly with others not before court killed the deceased in Njoro,” Opondo said. 

Ongeri is said to have been killed between the nights of July 7 and 9 at Egerton. 

"From the time they were arrested, we have not been able to conclude investigations as they are in-depth and require time. However, several leads are being followed as well as communication records," the corporal said. 

Mbithe was arrested on Saturday at Kibera in Nairobi after attempting to commit suicide by drinking poison.

It is alleged she had been staying with Ongeri for over three years until the day he met his death. 

Musyoki is said to have been in communication with Mbithe and is suspected to have dropped her off at the house Ongeri's body was found. 

The two were ordered to remain in remand at Njoro police station pending investigations. 

The case will be mentioned on August 2. 

(Edited by N. Mbugua)

More:

Two detained over murder of friend

Maina and Abuka are likely to be charged with murder and being in possession of a firearm.
News
2 weeks ago

Monica Kimani Murder: Maribe and Jowie's trial resumes today

Kimani was dumped in a bath tab, throat slit, hands and legs tied.
News
4 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
24 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why women are being involved in war on bleaching
    1d ago Big Read

  3. Boris Johnson named Britain's next Prime Minister
    17h ago World

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos