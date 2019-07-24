Close

Four traders killed in Naivasha after being ran over by lorry

In Summary

• Ten traders injured

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
24 July 2019 - 12:23

Four traders were on Wednesday killed after a speeding lorry ran them over on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway near Soko Mjinga market.

Ten other traders were injured, five of them seriously, and were taken to Naivasha Subcounty Hospital.

Operations were paralysed at the busy market as police moved in to collect the bodies and tow away the wreckages.

 

According to a trader in the market, Jackson Mwangi, the lorry first hit a matatu that was picking passengers near the market and an incoming personal car.

Mwangi added that in the process, traders selling their wares around the market were hit by the lorry.

“The accident happened so fast,” he said.

Njabini OCPD Charles Rotich said the driver of the truck fled from the scene and police are hunting for him.

