Former Ugenya MP Karan to face forgery charges

Former Ugenya MP Christopher Karan will appear before a Mombasa court on Thursday morning to answer to forgery charges.

Karan was arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers at a Mombasa hotel Wednesday morning.

He will be facing charges of forgery, uttering false documents and making documents without authority, among other related charges.

The documents were used in the petition against his election filed by David Ochieng.

He was arrested alongside George Oguna, a medical doctor who is said to have helped Karan forge some documents.

Karan is accused of allegedly presenting a forged hospital letter to justify a late response to the petition challenging his win in the August 2017 parliamentary election.

The former legislator had said in the sworn affidavit that he had been admitted to Alfarooq Hospital with fever and vomiting from September 6 to 13, 2017.

EACC Mombasa boss Japhet Baithalu told the Star they had been looking for the former legislator.

“The investigation has taken quite a while. They are processing him and he will be arraigned tomorrow,” Baithaulu said on phone.

According to the EACC officials, Oguna was arrested in Nyali.

Karan lost both the petition and subsequent by-election. He lost the mini-poll by over 4,000 votes, posting 14,507 votes to Ochieng's 18,730 votes.

