Expert Comment: DPP has acted boldly in Rotich case

What the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has done is very bold.

This is the kind of action people have been asking for when the relevant authorities tell them that they are committed in the war against corruption.

However, the action by the Director of Public Prosecution on Monday is not enough because the immediate questions by Kenyans is that if you have acted boldly in relation to this case, why is it that there are so many other corruption cases that have been cleared at his office for prosecution but have not been acted upon.

These cases still have to be acted upon boldly in the same way as the one involving the dams project.

What that means is that a good job might be marred by claims from some Kenyans that the DPP is acting selectively in the fight against graft.

That brings about the second problem which is that there is a history of the office of the DPP having very good bold beginnings in the war against corruption but the prosecutions usually never go anywhere.

We have had, for example, the Goldenberg prosecutions and then we had the Anglo Leasing prosecutions. None of the suspects have been convicted.

There is a history of corruption cases being defeated when they go to court. The third point, and it supports what I have already said, is that you have a very large number of suspects in the dams' case and that just means that the case is going to move very slowly.

One of the expectations of Kenyans when these cases go to court, and people are charged, is that the cases will be completed quickly. This particular case cannot be completed quickly. It cannot be completed when President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in power yet it is a matter that arose early enough during his tenure.

George Kegoro is the executive director at Kenya Human Rights Commission