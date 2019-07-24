Don't speculate on bodyguard's death - Meru speaker

Meru assembly speaker Joseph Kaberia has asked residents to keep calm and stop speculations over the shooting dead of his bodyguard in Nairobi on Sunday.

Kaberia said he was not involved in the incident. It was a shootout between his official driver, his bodyguard and robbers, he said.

Constable Samuel Munga was allegedly shot in the chest around 3am on Sunday at Kamiti Corner in Nairobi and was pronounced dead at Ruaraka Neema Hospital in Kasarani.

“I am here to assure Meru people and everyone else concerned that I am okay. I have received several calls and text messages. Thank you for your concern," he told journalists in his office on Monday.

Police are yet to arrest any suspects or unravel the motive behind the killing.

Speaker Kaberia’s official driver Andrew Nabea is nursing gunshot wounds following the incident and is admitted at Aga Khan Hospital.

Kaberia said he has been in contact with security agencies involved in conducting investigations over the incident and asked people to avoid spreading unconfirmed reports.