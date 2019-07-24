Don't show your private parts, MKU tells students in dress code memo

Mount Kenya University on Wednesday circulated a memo detailing the dress code for students.

According to a memo to students ,students should not wear clothes or pants revealing their private parts to school.

"Persons dressed in clothes/pants revealing private body parts will be denied access into the University premises and will be required to go back and dress decently,"reads the memo.

School's Dean of students Martin Muiruri asked students not to wear caps or hats during lectures, in the library, laboratory or when addressing members of staff .

Male students are expected have well groomed hair.

Ladies should not wear see through clothes, bare-backs, those showing the belly, low cleavage attire or micro-minis within the school's premises.

Students who will not comply with the new dress code will be given a warning then sent back home to dress appropriately.

After the third warning, Muiruri said the student will be referred to a disciplinary committee.

MKU joins Strathmore and Daystar University whose admission letter comes along with a set of dress code rules.