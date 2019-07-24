Close

Court rejects Lenolkulal's bid to reverse order blocking him from accessing his office

• Must get permission to access office from EACC.

News
Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.
The High Court on Wednesday ruled Samburu Goveronr Moses Lenolkulal will not be allowed to access his offices without permission from the EACC following a case in which he is accused of graft.

The governor had applied for a revision of the verdict by the magistrate court on May 15 barring him from his office.

Lenolkulal was in April charged with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84.6 million public funds.

He denied all the charges.

Lenolkul is accused of using his company - Oryx service station - to supply petrol and diesel to Samburu county.

On Wednesday, Justice Mumbi Ngugi ruled that Lenolkulal's rights had not been violated and he must seek permission to access his offices.

Lenolkulal's lawyer VA Nyamodi had argued that the order was illegal and unconstitutional and amounted to the "removal or suspension of the applicant contrary to provisions in the Constitution".

Nyamodi also argued that it was impracticable to expect Lenolkulal to get orders to access his office since he would likely need to be there every day, adding that the governor would not be assured of being granted permission. 

