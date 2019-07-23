Waititu search warrant lawful, says EACC

The search warrant to investigate Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's accounts was issued lawfully, the anti-corruption agency has said.

The commission was responding to a case filed by Waititu arguing that the search and seizure at his homes in Thome and Runda “went beyond the scope of the order” and the information obtained should not be used to charge him.

Waititu wants the court to suspend the proceedings or investigations being conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission based on the search warrant obtained on May 22.

He also wants the court to direct the commission to return his logbooks, title deeds, reports and other items.

But the commission has asked the court to dismiss Waititu’s plea.

Advocate Charles Oyoo, for the EACC, said the purpose of a warrant is to protect the rights of persons from unreasonable searches, seizures and unnecessary arrest.

The EACC argues that granting the orders would be unnecessary as the warrant obligated it to investigate corruption and economic crimes.