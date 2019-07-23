Supermarket bosses summoned to court

Owners and managers of the six supermarkets whose meat sections were shut down last Thursday will appear before the Nairobi City Court next month.

The court has written to the six outlets, summoning them on August 2.

They are to respond to accusations of contravening the Food, Drugs and Chemical Substances Act 2002.

The officials from Tusker Mattresses in Eastlands, Naivas Supermarket Gateway Mall, Naivas Supermarket Rabai Road, Muthaiga Fine Meat Limited and Tuskys Supermarket Kenyatta Avenue will explain why they have been using preservatives beyond the 500 milligrams per kilogram that are allowed by law.

The offences include processing, treating, labelling, packaging, selling or advertising food in a matter that is false, misleading and deceptive in trade.

They also face charges of endangering human life as well as engaging in businesses not captured in their licenses.

The county on July 18 closed down meat sections of the supermarkets and promised to crack down on all eateries in town.

Governor Mike Sonko issued executive orders to the Health department to probe and carry out tests on all eateries.

The governor assured residents that any culprit caught will face the full wrath of the law.

"Take this order seriously and table a report in my office," Sonko said in a meeting with the health officials.

Health executive Mohamed Dagane said the county will continue with the crackdown.

Dagane said those who fail to honour the summons will be arrested.

"Human life must be respected," he said.

Guidelines on food control will soon be unveiled to beef up existing policies.

The county is collaborating with the national government in the exercise that is set to be done frequently.

Major crackdowns on Burma Market and Kiamaiko slaughterhouse will be conducted.

