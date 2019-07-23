State auctions aircraft for as low as Sh94,000

Kenyans interested in owning aircraft can do so for under Sh100,000 as the government prepares for an auction at Wilson Airport.

One aircraft, a BE 55 Baron, designed and initially produced by the British aircraft manufacturer Avro has a 40 people carrying capacity and will be auctioned at a reserve price of Sh94,000.

“Those are not planes but playing grounds. Unless you want to use it as a house or something else,” a top engineer at Wilson Airport told the Star.

A Phoenix operated aircraft registered under 5h-SKT among the 12 aircraft at Wilson Airport has a reserve price of Sh 120,000

“All purchasers are required to pay a deposit of Sh 100,000 for the items to be auctioned before the auction date,” the KAA advert said on Tuesday.

The auction is set for August 9 while viewing starts on Wednesday and runs until August 8 at Wilson Airport.

The most expensive Hulanda aircarft owned by Tandrill Limited will cost Sh10.5 million and is registered 5H-KLA.

“All interested purchasers are requested to view the items as per the dates shown above and verify their respective details as these are not warranted by the Auctioneer nor KAA as the items for sale “As where-is” basis,” the KAA advert said.

A John J. Hassel aircraft registered 5Y-NCF will cost Sh 169,000.

Fly 540 will also lose its F27 aircraft registered 5X-FFD has a reserve price of Sh482,000.

Safe Air Company will also lose its 9Q-CIY at Sh 177,000.

“Where the bid price is lower than the deposit price, the bidder will be refunded the difference between the bid and the deposit amount on presentation of the receipt.

“However,, where the price is higher than the deposit the bidder will need to pay not less than 25 percent of the total value,” KAA added.