Rotich should resign for killing devolution — lobbies

Civil society groups want Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to resign, saying he is using his position to kill devolution.

The groups said Rotich and Parliament were using corruption to blackmail counties to deny them revenue. They said Parliament was crafting laws to arm-twist counties.

“We also note that Rotich has continuously failed this country in his duties and we fail to understand how he continues to enjoy the confidence of the presidency,” the Institute for Social Accountability national coordinator Wanjiru Gikonyo said.

Gikonyo was addressing devolution stakeholders at the Kenya Human Rights Commission offices in Nairobi.

She was accompanied by civil society groups and activists to address the media on the financial crisis facing counties. The call comes after Senate and the National Assembly failed to agree on how much counties should receive in the financial year 2019-20.

“We have lost confidence in the Jubilee government's ability to ensure effective implementation of devolution,” Gikonyo said.

The lobbies want Rotich, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Majority Leader Aden Duale barred from negotiations to unlock the revenue allocation impasse.