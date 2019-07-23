Rotich exit follows script of jinxed Treasury office

The National Treasury, arguably the country's most influential ministerial docket, goes down in history as a hotbed of high yet disgraced turnover.

While over the years the ministry's sway across government has been whittled down especially after the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, the country's money office wields immense power.

On Monday, the fall of Henry Rotich from the helm of the National Treasury follows the same script of some of his predecessors whose tenures came down tumbling under clouds of allegations.

For decades, the battle to control the purse strings since Independence has been marred with intrigues yet Rotich's six years tenure in charge of the exchequer is one of the longest in the country's history.

However, his tenure ties with Arthur Magugu's (1982-88) and the first Finance chief James Gichuru's (1963-69) but behind retired President Mwai Kibaki who headed Treasury for 12 years between 1969 and 1981.

The shortest stint at Treasury remains that of Francis Masakhalia, who lasted seven months between February and August 1999 amid a stuttering economy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was in charge at the Treasury for three years (2009-12) as well as doubling as deputy Prime Minister, settled for Rotich as a trusted insider when appointing his Cabinet in 2013.

The soft-spoken, affable and self-effacing man had spent the better part of his career as a back office bureaucrat at the CBK and the National Treasury before the Jubilee government rode to power.

Rotich's first stint was at the research department of the CBK, which he joined in 1994, later being attached to the Nairobi office of the IMF to work as an economist between 2001 and 2004.