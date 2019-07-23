Rotich and Thugge: Two Treasury mandarins

He started his career as a junior economist at the Central Bank of Kenya in 1994 and later took a role as a lead economist at the International Monetary Fund's local office in Nairobi in 2004.

He later joined the Treasury where he rose through the ranks to become head of macroeconomics before being tapped by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the CS slot when the Jubilee administration came to power in 2013.

ACCUMULATED MOST DEBT

Although he is credited for initiating several projects at the Exchequer, including the Integrated Financial Management Information System(Ifmis) launched in 2014, Rotich who also graduated with a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, has not had a smooth ride.

For instance, he will go down in history as the man who oversaw rampant borrowing in Kenya.

The draft Budget Review and Outlook Paper for the medium-term plan 2019-2023 released in January shows Kenya’s debt will jump to nearly Sh7.17 trillion in the year ending June 2022, from nearly Sh5.4 trillion.

This means, he has captained at least Sh3.51 billion in the past six years and will have contracted at least Sh5.27 trillion debt by 2022, if Uhuru retains him at Treasury from Sh1.89 trillion he inherited in 2013.

OVERSEEN MOST GRAFT

Despite being in control of more than Sh10 trillion since 2013, Rotich just like his predecessors, has had to face a growing rate of corruption cases that have seen billion of funds disappearing, hence, weakening economic growth.

The twin National Youth Service scandals where Kenya lost almost Sh30 billion (Sh20 billion in 2014-15 and Sh9 billion in 20017-18) happened during his tenure.

Other major scandals witnessed include the misuses of Sh2 billion in the National Cereals and Produce Board, Sh180 million Youth Fund scandal, Sh24.6 billion school laptop scandal after the Public Procurement and Administrative Review Board found that the tender award to an Indian firm Olive telecommunications was questionable, among others.