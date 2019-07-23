Pursue Ruaraka land saga, Afya House scandal too, Ruto ally tells Haji

• Leaders maintained that the war on corruption should be objective and not used to settle political scores.
The move by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to have top government officials arrested for alleged involvement in the dams scandal yesterday elicited sharp reactions.
Legislators close to Deputy President William Ruto maintained that the war on corruption should be objective and not used to settle political scores.
They reacted swiftly after Haji announced that National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, Principal Secretaries Kamau Thugge (Treasury) and Susan Jemutai Koech (East African Community), and Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop, among other key figures, would be arrested.
Belgut MP Nelson Koech said while the DPP has the mandate to order the arrest after gathering evidence, he should use the same grit in the Ruaraka land saga and the Afya House scandal.
“The DPP should now focus on the other mega scandals that we know he has concluded, which we know there is a name of a CS who is serving in government. The DPP should quickly make decisions on these files so that President Uhuru Kenyatta will proceed to reconstitute his Cabinet,” he said.
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen termed the move as a publicity stunt and waste of time. He said the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations should stop lying to Kenyans that they are fighting graft, yet all they do is play politics.
“I can see deliberate efforts to satisfy short-term political interests,” Murkomen said at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.
Murkomen said they asked that the officials be charged but they were told the papers were not ready. He said the officers confirmed his fears that the arrests had ulterior motives.
“It’s quite clear that the process of arrest and charging is being abused. They know very well that these people will be free so they are just punishing in the interim. We are not fighting corruption but just lying to Kenyans.”
Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen cautioned against using the case to settle political scores. He said the construction of the two multipurpose dams in the vast North Rift county should proceed as the officials implicated in the scandal are prosecuted.
“We hope it’s not witch-hunt targeted at certain individuals. It’s not the only project that Rotich has signed. There are several others he has signed under the same terms and conditions, including the Northern Water Tunnel and the Karimenu dam in Kiambu,” he told the Star on the phone.
“As the court process rolls, we insist that the construction of the project should go on uninterrupted. The dams are meant for development and ... peace in the region.”
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, however, said he supported the action so long as there is enough evidence implicating the officials. Speaking in Nakuru, the Ford Kenya leader said his party stands for the strengthening of institutions of governance so theft is dealt with without fear.
“If there is evidence, then due process must be followed. I support the process, but it’s good to remember that everybody is innocent until proved guilty,” he said.
Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who chairs the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, and his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngunjiri Wambugu said the arrests were a clear indication the war on corruption is on.
“It’s a most welcome move that should be supported by all. I hope he has enough evidence to secure convictions. It’ll send very positive signals about the commitment to fight impunity. It is a courageous step towards slaying the dragon of corruption,” Wandayi said.
Wambugu, the leading figure in Team Kieleweke which opposes early 2022 campaigns, said the prosecutions will give Kenyans an opportunity to know the truth on the exact amount of money that was stolen.
“Tanga Tanga wanted to scare the DCI and the DPP from investigating the scandal, but they stayed on course. They moved on without being intimidated and here they are with a solid case,” he told the Star on the phone.
“This is a great affirmation on the war on corruption and a good sign that this war on corruption is far from over.”
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said there should be sufficient evidence to sustain the cases.
“Those people were given the posts after going through a competitive process and the were found to be suitable. It is important to keep in mind that the Treasury is at the heart of everything that goes on in government,” he stated.
Bura MP Ali Wario said he supports the war on corruption but insisted it must be done in accordance with the law.
“I fully support the war on corruption, but we must make sure the rights of every suspect are upheld,” he explained.
He added that the ball was now with the DPP who is expected to present sufficient evidence to the court. “Kenyans want to know who the real culprits are.”
(Edited by F'Orieny)