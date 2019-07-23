Pursue Ruaraka land saga, Afya House scandal too, Ruto ally tells Haji

The move by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to have top government officials arrested for alleged involvement in the dams scandal yesterday elicited sharp reactions.

Legislators close to Deputy President William Ruto maintained that the war on corruption should be objective and not used to settle political scores.

They reacted swiftly after Haji announced that National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, Principal Secretaries Kamau Thugge (Treasury) and Susan Jemutai Koech (East African Community), and Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop, among other key figures, would be arrested.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said while the DPP has the mandate to order the arrest after gathering evidence, he should use the same grit in the Ruaraka land saga and the Afya House scandal.

“The DPP should now focus on the other mega scandals that we know he has concluded, which we know there is a name of a CS who is serving in government. The DPP should quickly make decisions on these files so that President Uhuru Kenyatta will proceed to reconstitute his Cabinet,” he said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen termed the move as a publicity stunt and waste of time. He said the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations should stop lying to Kenyans that they are fighting graft, yet all they do is play politics.

“I can see deliberate efforts to satisfy short-term political interests,” Murkomen said at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Murkomen said they asked that the officials be charged but they were told the papers were not ready. He said the officers confirmed his fears that the arrests had ulterior motives.