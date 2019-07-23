New Division of Revenue Bill to be tabled in Parliament today

The new Division of Revenue Bill is expected top be tabled in Parliament today.

The revised Bill allocating Sh316.5 billion to county governments if allowed will go a long way to end standoff between the Senate and the August house.

The National Assembly had earlier recommended equitable share of revenue of Sh310 billion to the county governments, a Bill which was defeated during the mediation exercise.

Both the Senate and National Assembly teams had failed to strike the deal in an acrimonious session as they maintained hard-line positions.

The Senate backs the counties' call for more money which is Sh327 billion while Assembly backs the Treasury and national government.

The Bill will be read for the first time and be committed to the Budget and Appropriation Committee for consideration.