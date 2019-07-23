Close

New Division of Revenue Bill to be tabled in Parliament today

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
23 July 2019 - 09:40
Members of parliament and senate at the parliament gallery during the opening of the 11th parliament. Photo/Monicah Mwangi

The new Division of Revenue Bill is expected top be tabled in Parliament today.

The revised Bill allocating Sh316.5 billion to county governments if allowed will go a long way to end standoff between the Senate and the August house.

The National Assembly had earlier recommended equitable share of revenue of Sh310 billion to the county governments, a Bill which was defeated during the mediation exercise.

 

Both the Senate and National Assembly teams had failed to strike the deal in an acrimonious session as they maintained hard-line positions.

 

The Senate backs the counties' call for more money which is Sh327 billion while Assembly backs the Treasury and national government.

The Bill will be read for the first time and be committed to the Budget and Appropriation Committee for consideration.

Court to determine Senate, National Assembly duel

Senators say the National Assembly has passed 24 laws illegally, wants court to nullify them
4 days ago

Members of the public have also been invited to submit their representations concerning the Bill to the clerk of the National Assembly.

Senators have also moved to court over 24 laws passed by the Assembly without their input.

High Court judge Weldon Korir ruled the petition raises weighty questions of law.

In their petition, senators wants the court to declare the 24 laws null and void.

More:

Counties to receive Sh316 billion in revised Bill

DP Ruto said the new bill will be published on Wednesday after consultations.
6 days ago

Supreme Court to hear Governor's revenue bill petition on Tuesday

CJ Maraga said the case will be given priority due to its urgency.
3 days ago
