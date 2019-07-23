Maraga urges MPs, governors to use alternative dispute resolution

Chief Justice David Maraga has for the second time urged the National assembly and Governors to negotiate an amicable settlement regarding the impasse on division of revenue bill.

The CJ indicated that the supreme court is reluctant with case as it does not wish to be involved in the impending issues.

"We have had a meeting this morning as judges of the supreme court and we feel reluctant to come into this kind of process. This is a legislative process that the two houses should carry on on their own. But if we have to, we will have to come in," he said on Tuesday.

The new Division of Revenue Bill is expected top be tabled in Parliament today.

The revised Bill allocating Sh316.5 billion to county governments if allowed will go a long way to end standoff between the Senate and the August house.

The National Assembly had earlier recommended equitable share of revenue of Sh310 billion to the county governments, a Bill which was defeated during the mediation exercise.

The National assembly through their Lawyer Confirmed to the court that the division of revenue bill has been published and will go through public participation this week.

The Senate on the other hand said after courts advice on Alternative dispute resolution, there has been a lengthy discussion but they have not been able to agree.

"We are still willing to have the discussions but if we not able to agree let this matter proceed proceed to full hearing,"

Maraga directed both parties to appear for hearing on Wednesday next week if they fail to settle the matter.

"In the interim I urge parties to negotiate an amicable settlement on the impending issues," The CJ said.