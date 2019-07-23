Lenku queried over Sh425 million spent on 'ghost' bills

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku was on Monday put to task over reports his administration could have spent Sh425 million to pay fake pending bills.

Kajiado paid the money to clear part of the Sh1.19 billion debts the county had declared to have accumulated since the advent of devolution in 2013.

But the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee pressed the governor to explain the payments after Auditor General Edward Ouko cast doubt on the bills.

Ouko in his 2017-18 audit report on the financial operations of the county indicated the county could neither authenticate the accumulated bills nor support the Sh425 million it paid to contractors.

“The county has not maintained an updated individual creditors register or ledger with full details of the creditors regarding work done or services rendered, invoices, local purchase or service orders, certificates of completion, evidence of delivery and suppliers statements,” the report reads.

Committee chairman and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang pressed Lenku to explain why his administration paid the money yet there was no document to prove the county incurred the costs.

“You spent Sh425,221,544 to pay pending bills whose authenticity could not be verified. A normal person will say that you pocketed this money because there is no evidence to show that you actually paid it,” he said.