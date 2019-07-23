It wasn't our fault, Mbagathi Hospital says after child dies

Mbagathi Hospital has defended itself against claims of staff negligence that led to death of a child at the facility.

The hospital on Tuesday said the said child was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility and was not admitted.

Through the County Executive for health Mohammed Dagane, the hospital however admitted that there was a staff lapse at the facility during the change over for the shifts that caused delays.

The delays Dagane said saw patients left stranded before they were later attended to.

Sonko had on twitter threatened to take action against the staff at the facility after it was reported to him that a child had died as the staff watched.

According to the anonymous message posted on Sonko's social media, the first officer arrived at the facility at 8.44 pm but they were not attended to immediately while a second case saw a child die due to neglect from the health officials.

“ I actually texted you because we had an emergency/referral from Korogocho and rushed here at around 7.23 pm sadly there were no doctors doing Night shifts including the records people and we were told to wait until 8.30 pm to get help yet it was an emergency," read the message.

“ Another child was rushed in after swallowing paraffin lost her life while waiting for someone to attend to her," the message read in part.

But Sonko in his response said he cannot tolerate such negligence.

"This the Kind of NONSENSE I don't like and if I take action utasikia tu wakikimbilia media ati napenda kuvuta watu kazi. Nimewapangia raundi hii," Sonko responded.