Government to increase university funding

Government-sponsored students in universities could get more funding if a proposal to review the model of financing learners is adopted.

The proposal seeks to review the financing model by revising the amount of government allocations to students.

This will cater to the increasing cost of training occasioned by inflation.

The government in 2017 adopted the differentiated unit cost where each learner was financed on the basis of the course they pursued.

This meant science learners got more funds compared to their arts counterparts.

The approach replaced the previous model which provided a flat rate for each learner disregarding the courses pursued.

However, a new factor termed the cost adjustment factor seeks to be brought on board as the University Funding Board plans to review the model.

In the review, the funding board, which sits as the body mandated to formulate funding policies for universities, plans to address the shrinking cost of funding courses due to inflation.

This could see universities get increased funding over time to cater for the increase cost of living and training over time.

The funding board's chief executive officer Milton Njuki yesterday said the review will address gaps that had been identified in the two years of implementation.

He notes, in particular, the model never foresaw inflation during the formulation process.