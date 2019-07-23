Government to increase university funding

• Review will see government revise amount allocated to students to cater for inflation.
• Plan is to increase funding for new universities to fasten their growth.
Government-sponsored students in universities could get more funding if a proposal to review the model of financing learners is adopted.
The proposal seeks to review the financing model by revising the amount of government allocations to students.
This will cater to the increasing cost of training occasioned by inflation.
The government in 2017 adopted the differentiated unit cost where each learner was financed on the basis of the course they pursued.
This meant science learners got more funds compared to their arts counterparts.
The approach replaced the previous model which provided a flat rate for each learner disregarding the courses pursued.
However, a new factor termed the cost adjustment factor seeks to be brought on board as the University Funding Board plans to review the model.
In the review, the funding board, which sits as the body mandated to formulate funding policies for universities, plans to address the shrinking cost of funding courses due to inflation.
This could see universities get increased funding over time to cater for the increase cost of living and training over time.
The funding board's chief executive officer Milton Njuki yesterday said the review will address gaps that had been identified in the two years of implementation.
He notes, in particular, the model never foresaw inflation during the formulation process.
"We are in discussions with stakeholders on the best way to implement the cost adjustment rate and after how long it will be done," Njuri said.
"So that after an agreed period of time, we plug in the cost and make the necessary adjustment to ensure that the funding does not shrink."
However, Njuki says the proposal needs input from other stakeholders including the Ministry of Education, Commission for University Education and the Higher Education Loans Board.
This comes amid an outcry of under-funding that is now threatening to cripple university operations.
Yesterday, University and Academic Staff Union secretary general Constantine Wasonga lauded the proposal terming it long overdue.
“This is what we have been talking about. It is a great step the government plans to take but should also look into the fees paid by learners in university that have not been reviewed since 1989,” Wasonga said.
Similar remarks were uttered by Kenya University Staff Union secretary general Charles Mukhwana who called for speedy implementation of the review once in force.
"Times are changing and the ministry has for a long time ignored this thus hurting service delivery at universities," Mukhwana said.
"The reviews should be put in place soonest and ensure the first review puts the funding at par with the current inflation status."
However, it is not clear if the cost adjustment will be applied to the direct fees paid by students to universities.
This will ultimately lead to fee increment.
In February, universities pitched a case to increase fees from Sh16,000 to Sh48,000 from September this year amid far-reaching reforms suggested by the Education Ministry.
The university heads maintain student fees should be increased to match the prevailing economic times.
They have termed the current fees unsustainable.
(Edited by N. Mbugua)