We're not campaigning for Raila, say Kieleweke MPs

A section of Jubilee leaders has denied allegations that they are campaigning for ODM leader Raila Odinga by rallying support for the handshake.

The MPs said their support for the handshake is based on the fact that it was initiated by the President who is the Jubilee party leader.

Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo) and Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani) were speaking at Kanyenya-ini Catholic Church in Kangema constituency.

They donated Sh200,000 while President Uhuru Kenyatta gave out Sh1 million.

The lawmakers reiterated that the stability of the country had only been made possible by the peace and tranquillity brought about by the handshake.

Wambugu said that some Kenyans have been mistaking their support for the handshake between the President and Raila as a declaration of allegiance to the latter.

The MP said it was misguided for people to think that the Jubilee MPs are campaigning for the leader of opposition just because of their support for the former PM.

Wambugu noted that the chaos that followed the 2017 General Elections made the country unconducive for business and caused many to close down.

The legislator said recent development projects commissioned by the government would not have been implemented had the chaos persisted.

He said that the President will tour the Central region to commission major projects soon.

The MP said in 2022, there will possibly be other political formations or MPs will fall back into their parties as they prepare for the elections.

Wambugu hit out at his Tangatanga counterparts for engaging in premature campaigns wondering what they are pledging to achieve after 2022 that cannot be achieved now.

"Are they trying to say that what will be achieved in Uhuru's tenure will not be sufficient?" he wondered.

Wambugu said Ruto is in the government and that his 2022 campaigns should be based on the achievements of the current regime.

Gakuya on her part noted that as MPs, they will continue to support the handshake to ensure the country continues to thrive.

"Without peace, we cannot achieve much as a country. Even the Big Four Agenda would be very difficult to implement," she said.

(Edited by O. Owino)