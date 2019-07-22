Uhuru to name acting Treasury CS, PS after Rotich, Thugge arrest

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to announce an acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary later today.

The President is also expected to name an acting Treasury PS in line with his declaration during the State of the Nation address in April.

Addressing Parliament, Uhuru said that all government officers will cease holding office once they are charged in court.

It is expected that the President will name an acting CS from within his Cabinet as nominating one from outside would require that he seeks Parliament's approval.