Uhuru to name acting Treasury CS, PS after Rotich, Thugge arrest

• DPP ordered the arrest of Rotich and Thugge over the alleged Kimwarer and Arror dam scandals.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to announce an acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary later today.
The President is also expected to name an acting Treasury PS in line with his declaration during the State of the Nation address in April.
Addressing Parliament, Uhuru said that all government officers will cease holding office once they are charged in court.
It is expected that the President will name an acting CS from within his Cabinet as nominating one from outside would require that he seeks Parliament's approval.
Sources within the Presidency have told the Star that Uhuru would make the announcement once CS Henry Rotich is arraigned in court.
This follows the announcement by Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, ordering the arrest of Rotich and Thugge.
"There cannot be a vacuum in this office. It is a key institution that can ground government business," a source within the Presidency said.
Uhuru had already been briefed about the impending arrest and was consulting this morning on how to ensure there is a smooth transition.
WHO IS HENRY ROTICH?
Rotich assumed the position of Treasury Cabinet Secretary in May 2013 in Uhuru's first Cabinet.
In the last six years, Rotich has been charged with managing Kenya’s national government finances, including spearheading an efficient and sustainable public financial management.
Prior to his elevation as a Cabinet Secretary, Rotich was the Head of Macroeconomics at the Ministry of Finance, since March 2006.
Before joining the Ministry of Finance, Rotich also worked at the Research Department of the Central Bank of Kenya since 1994.
Between 2001-2004, he was attached to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) local office in Nairobi to work as an economist.
Rotich holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, USA. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, both from University of Nairobi, Kenya.
WHO IS KAMAU THUGGE?
Thugge is a long-serving civil servant who previously worked in the Ministry of Finance as head of Fiscal and Monetary Affairs Department, Economic Secretary and as Senior Economic Advisor.
Before joining the Ministry of Finance, he worked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Economist, Senior Economist and Deputy Division Chief.
He has been praised for playing a central role in designing Kenya's current financial system as well as formulating all finance laws in the country.
Thugge is widely published and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from Colorado College, USA;
He also holds a Master’s degree in Economics and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Economics also from John Hopkins University, USA.