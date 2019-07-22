Two Kenyans, Tanzanian arrested at Isebania border for child trafficking

• The authority has said Kenyan babies are being taken to Tanzania, issued with birth certificates and returned.
• The three suspects are in custody as police dig for more investigations.
Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioners at the Isebania One-Stop Border Post on Saturday arrested two Kenyans and a Tanzanian suspected to be behind child trafficking across border point.
One month old baby boy was rescued by the officers from the suspects.
The authority has said initial investigations point to an elaborate syndicate where Kenyan babies are being taken to Tanzania, issued with birth certificates and returned.
Isebania One Stop Border Post (OSBP) Update:— Commissioner, Customs & Border Control - KRA (@CommSafari) July 21, 2019
Yesterday (20/07/2019), a one month old baby boy was rescued from three suspected child traffickers, a Tanzanian and two Kenyans. The suspects attempted to offer a bribe while being searched. pic.twitter.com/i5hsTM82AZ
Several identification cards and sim cards were seized from the suspects.
The infant is in good health in the hands of the Customs Offices with the three suspects in police custody.
The authority said it is fully committed to dealing with human trafficking among other illicit cross border activities.
A Tanzanian national was also arrested by detectives in April over child trafficking.
Musa Mbalu, 30, was nabbed in Maua town believed to be behind a ring trafficking children with special needs and using them to beg at various strategic points.