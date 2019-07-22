Close

Two Kenyans, Tanzanian arrested at Isebania border for child trafficking

In Summary

• The authority has said Kenyan babies are being taken to Tanzania, issued with birth certificates and returned.

• The three suspects are in custody as police dig for more investigations.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
22 July 2019 - 09:13
The infant is in good health at the hands the Customs Offices.
The infant is in good health at the hands the Customs Offices.
Image: COURTESY

Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioners at the Isebania One-Stop Border Post on Saturday arrested two Kenyans and a Tanzanian suspected to be behind child trafficking across border point.

One month old baby boy was rescued by the officers from the suspects.

The authority has said initial investigations point to an elaborate syndicate where Kenyan babies are being taken to Tanzania, issued with birth certificates and returned.

 
 

Several identification cards and sim cards were seized from the suspects.

The infant is in good health in the hands of the Customs Offices with the three suspects in police custody.

The authority said it is fully committed to dealing with human trafficking among other illicit cross border activities.

A Tanzanian national was also arrested by detectives in April over child trafficking.

Musa Mbalu, 30, was nabbed in Maua town believed to be behind a ring trafficking children with special needs and using them to beg at various strategic points.

DCI arrests Tanzanian over child trafficking

He is suspected to be behind trafficking children with special needs and using them to beg.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
22 July 2019 - 09:13

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    4d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    5h ago Corridors of Power

  4. Painful relief: When girls resort to abortion
    5h ago Big Read

  5. Britain chancellor to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
    21h ago World

Latest Videos